Billionaire Ned Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels is one of the many entertainers that will be bored as hell during the lockdown period given enough evidence that she is the outing type.

However, at this period when there is no channel for luxury trips, club houses and even house parties, the actress has to just sit back in the house of her billionaire hubby entertaining herself with social media.

Yesterday, Regina Daniels took to social media to celebrate one of her friends who celebrated her birthday. The two friends who have missed each other because of the lockdown had a little bonding time as they engaged in a short chat.

In the end, Regina Danie’s promised to sneak out to make it up to her. Check the post and some photos of her friend below;

