Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is set to hold the biggest food giveaway thus far during this lockdown period.
Regina’s mother, Rita, shared a video of the family getting ready for the giveaway and the food items on offer are of a number and volume we have yet to see from any single donation during this lockdown.
The family packaged numerous food items – grains of all sorts, yams, gari, spaghetti and other items – divided into individual packages to be shared.
Details of the giveaway would come out soon but wherever it is held, a lot of underprivileged people would have a lot of food to help them survive this period.
Watch video of the food packaging process below;
