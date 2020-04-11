Recall that earlier today, OgunUnrest trended on social media platform, Twitter, as people lamented on the high rate of robberies in the state especially, the Sango-Ota/Ifo axis amidst the lockdown order.

The State Government in a statement revealed it is on top of the situation and it has effected some arrest.

According to the statement released by the state govt via it Twitter handle, it read, “The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to incidences of violence, alleged robberies and related crimes resurfacing in the State, especially in the Sango-Ifo axis.

The Government has not only moved swiftly into action, the affected towns including but not limited to Sango, Ijoko, Ifo, among others are currently under substantial security surveillance.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun stated this, as he disclosed that he had communicated with all relevant agencies and mandated them, especially the State Command of the Police to ensure law and order in all the affected areas, as well as the entire state.

The Government had earlier seen to the arrest of some suspects, as carried out by the Police, is in connection with the chain of unrest in the affected localities.

Initial arrests notwithstanding, the State Police Command yesterday is not leaving any stone unturned as the command has arrested more suspects, and investigation is currently ongoing. Suspects in custody continue to provide helpful information.

The State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to the security of lives and property.

We wish to assure the entire citizenry of adequate security and our dedication to safety of the people, and we urged everyone not to panic, as the situation is under control.

AIG Sola Subair. (Rtd) SA SECURITY, OGUN STATE.”

See photo;

