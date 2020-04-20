The discussion on who is the Greatest of All Time GOAT in football between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will continue to linger even after their generation as the duo have broken great records and set new records.

Well, Former Manchester Uniter star, Wayne Rooney has given his opinion, despite the fact that he and Ronaldo were once teammates at Old Trafford, he believes Messi is better than Ronaldo and should be considered the best on the planet.

On Sunday, the Derby County captain wrote in his Sunday Times column:

“Ronaldo wasn’t as focused on goals when we started playing together but you could see that all he wanted was to be the best player in the world.

“He practised and practised and began to produce. Cristiano has become an incredible scorer and he and Messi are arguably the best two players the game has seen.

“But despite my friendship with Cristiano, I’d go for Messi. It’s for the same reason I loved watching Xavi and [Paul] Scholes: it’s the different things in Messi’s game.

“I’ve talked about composure and I can’t remember seeing Messi score when he has hit the ball as hard as he could. He just rolls them in, makes it so easy,” he added.

“Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you. With Messi you just get the impression he is having more fun.”

