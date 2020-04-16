Nigerian singer, Runtown, has commended the working government of the United states of America after he received the $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus payment from the US government, despite being banned from the country for two years.

The CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, calls for payments of up to $1,200 for every American with a Social Security number who isn’t considered a dependent. The economic stimulus cheques were authorised in a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package approved by Congress at the end of March.

Taking to Twitter, Runtown revealed that he just received the benefit and he was going to share the payment he received with his fans on the platform.

Payments have already been distributed electronically to about 80 million taxpayers who have linked their bank accounts to the IRS in the past for payments or refunds.

Got Stimulus Payment from the US lol ,will share to my friends here — Runtown (@iRuntown) April 16, 2020

