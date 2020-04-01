Veteran musician, Salawa Abeni, also known as the “Waka Queen” in a statement on Tuesday has exposed a man threatening to blackmail her with old semi-nude pictures sent to her privately.

Salawa Abeni took to her social media handle to displayed a screenshot of the conversations between her and the man as she narrated the story to her followers.

She disclosed that the man threatened to expose the semi-nude pictures to the public if she does not give him money.

The Waka Queen however, said she would not consent to such, which is why she chose to expose the man.

