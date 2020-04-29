Music producer and singer, Samklef has shared a screenshot of the conversation he had with his kid on Whatsapp about the lad’s relationship with girls in school.

The ‘Molowoni’ crooner who dabbled into singing later in his music producing career got married in 2011 to Yvonne Iheduru and they are blessed with a son.

In the caption of the screenshot of the conversation that he shared, Samklef revealed that the boy is now 8years old.

He wrote; My boy don run 😂 when I was 8 we no get this kind technology 😂

