Nigerian producer, Samklef has called out Nigerian artistes, Simi, Yemi Alade and Ycee. According to Samklef in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, he disclosed that they allowed little fame entered their heads.

Samklef wrote, “My dear proud Nigeria artiste una see say this life Na nothing. Coronavirus don put everything on hold.”

“2 female artist that fame enter dem head Simi x Yemi Alade I greet una.”

Ycee wey start yesterday 2 that year I reach out to am my no even respond. But this life sha.”

Samklef stressed that he still communicates with Wizkid, who has blown than them.

He said, “Even WiZkid wey blow pass dem hundred times still dey chat with me once once. But this one common small knock out sound dem don arrive.”

See his tweets below,

