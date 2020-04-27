Popular social commentator and activist, Reno Omokri, has come hard against celebrities doing giveaways on social media.

With the country currently going through a tough phase due to the deadly pandemic virus, Coronavirus, top celebrities in the industry have been doing giveaways on their social media platforms to some lucky fans.

However, Reno Omokri who is known for his controversial statement lashed out at these celebrities as he noted that they don’t really know what it means to be in poverty.

Reno Omokri noted that giveaways are not meant for people with smartphones and regular data adding that they are blessing the middle class citizens.

He tweeted:

Scripture says give to the poor. It does not say give to those with smartphones and regular data. If you think those are the poor, then you don’t know what poverty means. You are giving to the middle class (and there is nothing wrong with that)

