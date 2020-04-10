It seems the lockdown period is a season of dragging especially on social media platform, Twitter as celebrities are being slammed and lashed out on a daily basis.

The likes of Funke Akindele, AY Makun, Burna Boy among others have been at the receiving end of the lashing latetly.

However, movie actress, Juliet Ibrahim is the latest celebrity to be dragged on Twitter.

This comes after Juliet Ibrahim took to Tory Lanez Instagram live video on Thursday night to tagged African as beggars.

She wrote, ” If this was an African artist LIVE, I’II be seeing account numbers all over the place.”

Following her statement, Nigerians on Twitter have launched series of verbal attack on her by calling her names.

See some of the tweets,

Juliet Ibrahim disrespected the whole of Africa on Tory Lanez Instagram Live. Today is the day we draggg Juliet Ibrahim. pic.twitter.com/6vv16jqP4O — PorPorRee 💫 (@VEJ0ME) April 10, 2020

How can you say Juliet Ibrahim is a low budget Kim Kardashian 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4J5DNgZEAa — S – D E E N Y🕊️ (@Shamsu_Simk) April 10, 2020

It's dragging season and Twitter NG are coming out in numbers to drag a certain Juliet Ibrahim. May the odds be in her favour. Lol, who am I kidding? The odds won't be in her favour at all. Draggggggg her😋😋😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FCPUWzisKH — AbdulJabbar 🌚🌚 (@_ajay_69) April 10, 2020

It's awful how these celebrities be very disrespectful, to their main fanbase when they get to the top. Juliet Ibrahim fixed her k-leg but forgot to fix her brain, sense is still far from this chicken chaser, even her high heels in this picture is higher than her IQ. pic.twitter.com/o2fmRGVz7K — DUSTMASTER (@Real_Dustmaster) April 10, 2020

They said juliet ibrahim has finally washed our dirty linen outside at tory lanez IGradioLive🤦‍♀️ — queenayo (@greybeccz_) April 10, 2020

HOT NOW