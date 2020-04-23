Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh today participated in the Throwback Thursday, which has become a custom on social media.
Tonto Dikeh shared an old picture of her and frankly she has been looking stunning from way back.
She captioned the photo,
View this post on Instagram
#TBT I have always been a babe.. E don tEy we start to wear gold,🤣🥵😛☝️😜 I’m from a state where even meat vendors wear Heavy Gold and still be cutting and stealing you meat of 100naria.. Now I’m older and wiser, I can’t help but think(How do they afford it?) Lol Ph thou.. #memories #SEE MY FLAT ASS🤦♀️ #THANK GOD FOR SURGERY💃😫😜
In another report, Tonto Dikeh has been helpful with her foundation as she has been supporting the less privilege during this lockdown period.
HOT NOW
- Breaking: Nigerian Governors Agree On Two-week COVID-19 National Lockdown
- How Mercy Johnson allegedly disgraced a fan who wanted a photo with her at a supermarket in the US
- He recorded it in the afternoon & died later that night -Man shares rare story behind Dangrin’s monster track ‘If I die’
Discussion about this post