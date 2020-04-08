Fans will have to wait at least a week before the next installment of Quarantine Radio – A show that was introduced with the emergency of the Coronavirus pandemic that has got hundreds of millions across the world stuck in their homes.

The show’s host, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez took to Instagram on Tuesday claiming the platform had suspended his live-streaming function until March 14. The rapper posted a screenshot of an app message that read: “Based on the previous use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action … We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community.”

Lanez captioned the post, “THEY DIDN’T WANT ME TO WIN”—a reference to the broadcasts’ record-breaking viewership.

Shortly after Lanez announced the temporary block, he created a new Instagram page specifically for Quarantine Radio. But it wasn’t long before that account was also stripped of its Instagram Live capabilities again.

“This is crazy at this point … I had 350k live, Instagram cut me off,” Lanez said in a subsequent video. “I made a whole brand new page n***as ain’t never heard of … I just got to 100,000, Instagram shut me off.”

Watch the video that got his account suspended bellow…The last was was definitely not the least:

