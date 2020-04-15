Nigerian singer, Davido has found a way to create fun for himself as everyone is home ridden during the Coronavirus lockdown. The DMW boss and his label mate. Mayorkun were recorded have a swell time together indoor

Video of Nigerian superstar musicians Davido and Mayorkun having fun at home as they practice lockdown, has surfaced on social media. Mayorkun who is signed under Davido’s record label ‘DMW’ was seen having maximun fun with Davido.

Both men were seen vibing to Mayorkun’s new single titiled Of Lagos and they were obviously having fun. Davido captioned the video ‘Of LA LA LA ….. Gbaaasss gbosssssssssss”

READ ALSO: Wedding bells chime: Davido sends his crew members packing from DMW mansion, buys them a new house (Photos)

Watch video below;

HOT NOW