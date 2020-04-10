Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has just stepped out of her 14days isolation and the first thing she claimed to have done was to bond with her mother in a set of photos released on the web.

She explained in her latest post that she was forced to observe the 14-days isolation because she travelled to Lagos for a movie shoot and during the time moved from location to location and also mingled with a lot of people.

Hence, upon her returned she had to self-isolate for 14 days before bonding with her mum.

She wrote, ‘This is d first time I’m hugging my mom since I got back to calabar from lagos. I left lagos to calabar 15 days ago, after d filming of Wale Adenuga’s super stories series that we’ve been filming since January. Immediately I got to calabar I went on self isolation just incase. Bcos we were going about, filming at different locations and mixing with lots of pple, I tot it necessary to self isolate when I travelled back home after d filming. We thank God we r well.‘

