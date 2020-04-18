Boyega also opened up on how he plans to approach the concept of dating once the coronavirus pandemic is over and the characteristics he wants his future wife to have.

According to the Star Wars actor, his future wife has to be Christian. Boyega who grew up in a two-parent home, with a Pentecostal minister as a father, revealed his parents have been together for 25 years and that the system he intends to follow.

“My mum and dad have been together for 25 years, so that’s the system to follow. It’s nice to survive with your companion by your side. I’m sure it’s a good thing. But I’ve never experienced it. I do know, however, that she’s got to be Christian,” he said.

