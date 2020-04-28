Popular Entrepreneur, Shina Peller has stunned the internet as he steps out in a
fashionable way while rocking the facemask.
With citizens advised to use the Face Mask due to current Coronavirus crisis in
Nigeria, so as to prevent themselves from contacting the deadly pandemic
virus.
Politician have been pictured in different sort of face mask that befit their outfit
but none has rocked the mask in a thrilling way that has got fans talking.
Shina Peller who is a Member of the 9th National Assembly stunned fans as he
give them another big thing to wander about, stepping out in a thrilling manner
by rocking a face mask with a valve.
See photos of Shina Peller face mask below:
HOT NOW
- ‘Evil set of people’ – Davido blasts Mercy Johnson and husband
- Jackie Appiah cries for help as her house gets flooded (Video)
- 2face Idibia and baby mama, Pero celebrate their daughter, Ehi Idibia as she turns 14 (Photos)
Discussion about this post