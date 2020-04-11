Shina Adeleke, better known by his stage name Shina Rambo, took to Instagram to call out his brother-in-law for allegedly beating his sister and bringing his side chic into their home.

Shina’s sister, Folashade Adeleke shares a son named Kairo with @_kingchic. However, their union seems to be encountering some problems.





In screenshots shared online, Shina is seen calling his sister’s man a woman beater for putting “his hands on my sister”. He also accused Kingchic of bringing his side chic into their home, a home Sina Rambo said his father paid for.

In anger, Shina Rambo said Kingchic has been “cut off” and he’s taking over the role of Kairo’s father.

“I’m Kairo’s dad now,” Shina Rambo said.

He added: “You have no life anymore, scam self you can’t do again balu !! You wanna take it out on my sister !!! The poor girl loves you and this how you repay her? By bringing another woman to her house? That my father paid for !!!! Your bitch.”



In another post, he wrote: “This bitch gon learn!!!! Never touch my fu**ing family !!!! _kingchic Woman beater !!!! Big ass nose _kingchic.”





He also shared screenshots of his chats with Kingchic where he threatened his brother-in-law with jail.

Kingchic has not responded to the allegations but a look through his Instagram account shows numerous loved up family photos with captions proclaiming his love for Folashade.

