Simi confirms that she is pregnant with the released of the music video which shows her baby bump.

Singer Simi has finally confirmed that she is having a baby with her husband Adekunle Gold as she showed off her baby bump in a new music video for her single.

There have been reports that the singer is pregnant with her first child but she confirmed it with the release of the music video to her new single ‘Duduke’.

In the video, Simi is spotted wearing a beautiful silk flowing dress with her protruding belly.

The 32-year-old also released the video on her birthday which was on Sunday, April 19.

Watch the video;

