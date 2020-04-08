Naira Marley has joined the like of Burba Boy to mock Nigerians although he was one of the celebrities that was arrested after Twitter users spotted him with Funke Akindele and co at a house party amidst covid-19 lockdown order.

He was arrested by the police and arraigned alongside former Lagos state governorship aspirant before a court but charges against were later dropped.

In a recent tweet, Naira Marley slammed those who called for his arrest after he attended Funke Akindele’s house party.

Naira Marley who was one of the attendees of the party was also arrested by the police and arraigned alongside former Lagos state governorship aspirant before a court but charges against were later dropped. Naira Marley has, however, taken to Twitter to slam those who called for his arrest.

He wrote: “Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for from now on it’s just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support”

See the tweet below:

Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 from now on it’s just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support 😉 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 8, 2020

HOT NOW