Earlier this year Nigerian singer Davido mocked his colleagues in the industry, Peter Okoye, Kcee, and others for wearing artificial wigs but everyone jumped on him and called him disrespectful for his remarks that were not far from the truth.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has not necessarily been a bald man in times past, although his hairline at some point over the years began to rescind. One would say that made him opt for ways to maintain his sweet boy look

Taking a look at Peter Okoye’s social media page, you would think he took in his strides of flaunting his ‘wigy-fades’ hairstyle since Davido called him out. Mr. P never misses out on a chance to show off he freshly faded cut that looks prim and proper all the time.’

In his most recent photos, strands of the synthetic hair could be seen popping out of the perfect carving the singer was showing off on his Instagram.

Check out the photo below:

HOT NOW