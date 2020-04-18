Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Thursday disclosed that he hosted other Southwest States Governors virtually where they discussed pressing issues affecting the region and engaged in knowledge sharing to help tackle the COVID-19 Pandemic in the country.

The state governors present at the virtual meeting include, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state.

Following the meeting, the Gov. Dapo Abiodun via a tweet disclosed that himself and the other five governors have taken decision to close the borders of all six states in the region.

He said, “My counterparts and I in the southwest have unanimously taken the decision to close the borders of all six states within the region, as part of joint efforts to combat the importation of the Coronavirus.”

“This is the result of our cooperative approach to flattening the curve in the region and Nigeria at large,” Dapo Abiodun added.

