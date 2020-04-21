Expelled BB Naija participant, Tacha, has called out some scammers who are trying to use edited nude photos to blackmail her.

She narrated how she woke up and was trying to have a good day until she saw messages from her team telling her to check her mail and she found photoshopped nude photos of herself.

Tacha complained about having to deal with evil demeaning dms everyday of her life. She wrote;

Earlier Today a couple of mails were recieved from unknown blackmailers threatening to release ‘edited’ pictures of our client, Natacha Akide (Tacha). We want to let the general public know that these pictures are edited and false pictures sent to blackmail our client in exchange for some money.

Natacha Akide does not have and will not have such pictures of herself taken under any circumstances.

We understand that this is a difficult time for most people, but let’s also be human and desist from any form of extortion, blackmails and thefts as we continue to fight Covid-19.

Kindly disregard any photoshopped pictures from these blackmailers. – We do not negotiate with blackmailers-

