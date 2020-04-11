Popular international songster Rihanna hosted a “Fenty Social Club” Instagram Live on Friday night where she stated that she was trying to save the world as she told fans to stop asking her for an album.

Rihanna while responding to the call for a new album threw a shade at the president of the United states, Donald Trump.

She said, “stop asking me about the album when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president. All I’m saying”.

Rihanna – “stop asking me about the album when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president. All I’m saying”. pic.twitter.com/oakQHDDFW3 — 🅴 (@fentxyy) April 11, 2020

About saving the world, recall that Rihanna recently partnered with Twitter CEO for $4.2M donation to domestic violence victims amid coronavirus pandemic.

The recipients of Rihanna’s first pledge included the World Health Organization, Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners In Health, International Rescue Committee and her native country, Barbados.

Rihanna had also donated $5 million in March, in a bid to help relieve the coronavirus pandemic, she also donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of New York in order to assist in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

HOT NOW