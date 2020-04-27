Nigeria music star, Simi has taken to social media to give her fans an early morning tips as she motivates them ahead of the week activities.

Simi has become a role model on social media as she been constantly dishing out

words of advise to her fans and followers who are now used to her post.

Her advise are always based on life related issues like Relationship,

Feminism and some other important aspect of life.

With today being the first day of the week and the country going through a tough

time due to the deadly Coronavirus crisis, Simi gave fans some watchword for the

week as she advise them to stop scrambling for approval before they make a move.

The beautiful screen diva noted that they should be true to their self and do their best in every possible way.

She tweeted:

I just wanted to say you don’t have to prove yourself to anybody. Be as true to yourself as possible; do your best, and relax. Stop scrambling for approval. If your emotions fluctuate with public opinion, you will probably never be happy…because people are fickle af.

I just wanted to say you don't have to prove yourself to anybody. Be as true to yourself as possible; do your best, and relax. Stop scrambling for approval. If your emotions fluctuate with public opinion, you will probably never be happy…because people are fickle af. — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 27, 2020

Simi recently annouced that she is carrying her first child with her adorable husband, Adekunle Gold, a news that has been celeberated by fans.

HOT NOW