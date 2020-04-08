Actress Princess Shyngle has seen too many messages from strange ladies in the DM of her husband. She announced on her Instagram page today that she is the one managing his account now that he is in jail and she has warned ladies to stop sliding into his DM.

According to her, the ladies who have been sliding into the DM don’t know that she is the one handling her husband’s Instagram account while he’s in jail

Princess Shyngle shared: “This gonna be me when hubby fucks up again @fredericbadji1 by the way I’m the one handling my man ig account so all of you hoes should respect yourselves and stop sliding into his dm I hope I’m entertaining y’all”.

