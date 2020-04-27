Life in China is now returning to normalcy since the outbreak of Coronavirus.

With some schools slowly reopening after the long hiatus, one school in the city of Hangzhou have enforced social distancing by letting students wear DIY hats with 3-foot-long horizontal plumes.

Duke University professor, Eileen Chengyin Chow shared photos showing first graders at the Yangzheng Elementary School sitting in a classroom with desks arranged in single rows.

In the pictures, the students were also pictured wearing face masks and colourful headgear with extended plumes made out of cardboard and, in one case, balloons.

According to Chinese outlet, The Paper, students at the school are allowed to wear the headgear to remind them to keep their distance from each other.

This comes a day after the Hubei province health commission announced that Wuhan, the city at the center of China’s coronavirus outbreak, has no more hospitalized patients after the last 12 were discharged on Sunday.

HOT NOW