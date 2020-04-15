Adunoluwa Farombi is the daughter of Late Yoruba actress, Moji Olaiya. She is a beauty to behold just like her late mum and she became a full blown adult in February when she turned 21years old.

Adunoluwa Farombi is the first child of the late actress. Moji died of cardiac arrest after child birth complications in Canada on the 18th of May, 2017.

Adun who is a graduate of International Law and Diplomacy from Babcock University is still gaining recognition from celebrities like Faithia Balogun, Taiwo Bankole, Eniola Ajao and others despite her mother’s tragic death. This is due to the legacy Moji laid before her untimely death!

Below are new stunning photos of Moji Olaiya’s daughter…

