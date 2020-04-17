According to the statement released by the Enugu State Government on Thursday April 16, it revealed that some suspected fraudsters recently hacked the phone of Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

This was made known by the state’s information commissioner Chidi Aroh, who added that the Governor’s phone was hacked and used to call members of the public including Government Officials.

The Enugu State Government who expressed regret over the development, said Security Agencies and the Telecom Service Providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits.

The statement reads;

“It has come to the knowledge of Enugu State Government that the MTN Cell Phone Line of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State was hacked by unknown fraudsters today, and has been used to call members of the public including Government Officials.

“Enugu State Government hereby informs the members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said Phone Line.

“The Security Agencies and the Telecom Service Providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits.

“We most sincerely regret any embarrassment or inconvenience that these fraudsters may have caused unsuspecting members of the public.”

