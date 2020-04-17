Controversial reality TV has been dragged on twitter by a fan after she shaded influencers who can not spell words correctly.

The 24-year old who tweeted to insult social media influencers that can not spell correctly got a reply from a fan who reminded her of the wrong spelling she wrote on the art work she drew in Big Brother’s house.

See their conversation below;

Recall one of the highlights of Tacha back in Big Brother’s house was when she misspelled ‘Daughter” during a painting session, she was roasted on social media after she made blunders with spellings of ‘daughter’ and ‘Port Harcourt’.

The housemates were tasked by Biggie to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with unique and memorable designs of their choice. Tacha’s design got the attention of the fans as she wrongly spelled her favourite phrase, ‘Port Hacourt’s 1st Daughter’.

