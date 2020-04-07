Most talked about BBNaija housmate, Tacha has replied Ubi Franklin by explaining that she is on a whole new level now.

Sharing new set of sexy pictures of herself on Instagram, the 24 year old stated that she does not give a fuck what anyone says about her. In her words, “Being pissed gets old. I’m just at a whole new “Fuck IT” LEVEL”.

This is coming few days after Ubi dropped a shade indicating that Tacha’s Body odour has a power of persuasion stronger than that of her words, appearances, emotions or will.

Looks like the BBNaija star does not care anymore what anyone says anymore.

She also said “Let me ADJUST my CROWN and get my day STARTED🔱”

