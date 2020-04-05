As the world continue to panic over the pandemic coronavirus, Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has taken to her Twitter page to earn the government against the introduction of 5g network in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Saturday said no licence has been issued for 5G in Nigeria while addressing rumors circulating on social media that 5G technology causes COVID-19, the coronavirus disease that has put most of the world on hold.

Tacha warned against the implementation of the 5G network. She tweeted;

”5G will substantially increase exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic fields..

If you’re not alarmed about the DANGERS of 5G radiation to HUMANS and to the ENVIRONMENT you should be.. iSAY NO TO 5G in NIGERIA Where are the HEALTH BODIES and ORGANIZATIONS !!

My own take is “For the SAKE of LIVES please FG we don’t want!! 3g still does it for me and WELL!!! we BEG YOU!“

