Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke has taken to social media to share a lovely photo of his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of his lovely daughter, Hailey who was donned in a luxury Fendi designer outfit. It is no news that Davido is such a doting father of three beautiful kids -Imade Adeleke, Hailey Adeleke and his son, Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke

Hailey is the one taking centre stage today as papa Davido showed off his big girl in her Easter outfit. That gown gon’ cost sum whooping amount and you really do not want to know because only the rich can tell.

See the photo below:

