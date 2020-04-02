Tension broke out yesterday at Unity School, Ejigbo, Osun State, where 127 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire were kept in isolation following their arrival in Nigeria.

According to PunchNG, the returnees had insisted that they were not sick and demanded that they should be allowed to go home.

Out of the 127 that arrived at the isolation centre last Saturday, 12 had already tested positive for coronavirus, while result of samples of 56 others were still being expected.

The tension broke out when soldiers guarding the facilities left.

The isolated returnees subsequently attempted to leave the premises, but for the arrival of policemen from Ejigbo division, who prevented them from leaving.

Riot policemen have been stationed at the facility to restore peace and order.

