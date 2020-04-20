Beautiful Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, professionally known as Simplesimi has sent a shoutout to her fans for their love, and goodwill messages as she clocked 32 yesterday, 19th April 2020.

The heavily pregnant songstress by all indication seems to have had a swell birthday despite the lingering lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Her husband and fellow colleague, Adekunle Gold ensured his wife enjoyed her day despite being trapped indoors.

This singer in appreciation shared a video with her fans telling them how much she values them and hopes the lockdown will end for them to create lovely moments together again.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW