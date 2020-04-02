The Internet has become a home to many people where they pretend to be what they are not especially on social media.
Some people who are struggling in reality will take to social media where they will pretend and act as if all is well with them.
Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley is against that kind of lifestyle as he disclosed that the best parts of his life doesn’t make it to the internet.
Naira Marley shared this via his Twitter where he wrote, “The best parts of my life don’t make it to the internet.”
He also advised people to make sure they are happy in real life and not pretend to be happy on social media.
“Make sure you’re happy in real life, don’t just look happy on social media,” Naira Marley wrote.
“I think some people should put “want attention” in their bio,”he added.
HOT NOW
- Davido takes second COVID-19 test, reveals Chioma’s current state of health after testing positive
- 8-year-old writes Buhari, donates N2,350 from her savings box to fight COVID-19
- I’ll be happy seeing my 16-year-old daughter sleeping with different men because I did the same – Vicky Zugah admits
Discussion about this post