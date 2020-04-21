Nigerian anti-grafte agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC in a tweet via it Twitter handle responded to a follower who said he has stop seeing them bragging about Internet fraudsters “Yahoo Boys” they have arrested.
The follower said, “E be like say @officialEFCC has been suspended abi, cos i no see them bragging up and down for yahoo boys this days.”
The EFCC in it response wrote, “The Eagle is always here.”
#TheEagle is always here! https://t.co/RnmvCIIFRk
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) April 21, 2020
