Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky is closer than ever to 2million followers on Instagram and has taken to the social media page to celebrate in advance.

Currently he has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and the controversial transgender while celebrating the new feat, put up an appreciative post to his teeming fans on his handle.

However, he didn’t disappoint as he went on to brag that his money would increase once he gets to 2 million mark.

“1.9m followers thanks Guys I appreciate you all. Going to 2m followers. Yaaaaaay. The moment I hit 2million my money increase all d way”

HOT NOW