Actress Wofai Fada has cautioned Nigerians who come on social media pages of celebrities to beg for help, she warned such people to stay away from her DM as she complained about the level of begging going on on social media.

Wofai Fada recently joined the long list of other celebrities to take a test so they can know there position with coronavirus. She knows people are really suffering during this trying times but she sees online begging as a behavior that is irritating.

Wofai Fada also reminded the online beggars to stop acting as if they don’t know that the celebrities whom they are begging for money are also on lockdown with them. She also revealed that her DM is filled with messages from people begging her for financial assistance to be able to survive the lockdown period.

According to her, the messages are annoying with some of them even stating the specific amount they want from her.

