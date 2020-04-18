Nigerian Comedian cum actor, Ayo Makun better referred to as AY has lamented on the rate of hunger in the country as a result of the lockdown order imposed by the govt to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

AY made this known after he received more than 35,000 comments account numbers in anticipation of a giveaway on his Instagram handle.

He wrote:

“In trying to help sort out a few of my followers on Instagram today, I saw over 35,000 comments with account details. There is so much hunger in a land where there’s enuf to take care of everyone’s needs, If only we can take care d GREEDY bastards in different places of authority.”

