The Defence Headquarters has distanced itself from videos circulating on social media of its officers torturing Nigerians allegedly to enforce the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been videos making the rounds purportedly showing soldiers making defaulting Nigerians swim in gutter water or beaten mercilessly.

In a statement released by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Army said the videos being circulated were the handiwork of mischief makers to tarnish the image of the military as the videos are old and do not refleft the image of today’s Army.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to some video clips trending in the media. Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to state that the videos were old clips of past incidents that took place in 2012 and 2013 respectively. The clips are being used by some mischievous elements to tarnish the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard those videos. It is the handwork of false news propagators. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains undaunted and would not be distracted. Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed to performing its constitutional roles towards ensuring the protection of our territorial integrity and the lives and property of the general public.” the statement reads

