Nigerian football star and Manchester United Striker, Odion Ighalo in a question and answer session via his Twitter handle revealed why he can no longer play for the Super Eagles.

The 30-year-old star listed that there are two players in the Super Eagles teams namely; Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, as he said they are the reason he can no longer play for the National team as he described them as standout performers.

Although Ighalo retired from international football in July 2019, after finishing as the top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won bronze, however, following his loan move to United in January, there have been renewed calls for him to return to Gernot Rohr’s setup.

“For now I am done with the Super Eagles but in life you can never say never. I am in contact with the coach constantly, four days ago he sent me a message.

“I still message him to wish the team good luck before they play a game.

“We have young, very good players in the team, the likes of Osimhen coming up scoring goals, Chukwueze – good exciting players.

“I just want them to keep doing the job because they are doing so well. For Super Eagles I want to concentrate on club football for now,” Ighalo said.

