Nollywood actress, Annie idibia open up on the main reason why she will not eating animals anymore.
The beautiful screen diva who is happily married to legendary singer and
songwriter 2face Idibia, noted that she will put an end to such habit because of
the feelings animal have.
According to the loving mother, Animals also protect and love their kids just like
human being and despite this mankind still kill and cook them.
Annie Idibia who seems fed up with the treatment has now vowed not to eat any animal again in her entire life time.
She posted on her Instastories:
