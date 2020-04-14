Former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode in previous statements had claimed that everything that is happening presently from COVID-19 to 5G is the work of architects of the new world order.

Femi Fani-Kayode in latest statement has now called on all believers irrespective of their religions to come together and resist the new world order

He said, “Whether Christian, Muslim or Jew, this is the time for every believer to come together in peace, love, faith, joy and one accord and resist the evil of the Illuminati, the satanists, the Lucifereans, the globalists, the unbelievers and the architects of a New World Order.”

Fani Kayode also spoke against Bill Gate’s proposed vaccine, which is expected to be the cure for coronavirus.

He said, “The same person that believes the earth is overpopulated & says it would be good to reduce the world’s population by 10% to 15% wants to save your life with a vaccine? Think, think & think again! There is nothing more dangerous than a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Do not be fooled!”

