Brymo has revealed his secret of making good music to Adekunle Gold after the latter expressed his regrets of not being the person to own Brymo’s song, Ozymandias.
Ozymandias is from Brymo‘s recent studio album, “Yellow” and has received positive reviews so far.
Adekunle Gold who apparently seems to love the song tweeted;
Meanwhile Brymo threw a shade at Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy recently saying they are nobody compared to him.
That was a very insulting shade which triggered a heated argument between him and the fans of the music singers he mentioned, but for Brymo, he remained unapologetic.
HOT NOW
- You will never go hungry -elderly woman who offered sex for N500 prays for Don Jazzy as he gifts her N100k (Video)
- We wanted to kill him because he was the most brilliant in the class – Teenage Boys confess
- Cute video of Tiwa Savage’s son JamJam paying his mom N400 after she gave him a superb haircut
Discussion about this post