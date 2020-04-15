Brymo has revealed his secret of making good music to Adekunle Gold after the latter expressed his regrets of not being the person to own Brymo’s song, Ozymandias.

Ozymandias is from Brymo‘s recent studio album, “Yellow” and has received positive reviews so far.

Adekunle Gold who apparently seems to love the song tweeted;

Meanwhile Brymo threw a shade at Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy recently saying they are nobody compared to him.

That was a very insulting shade which triggered a heated argument between him and the fans of the music singers he mentioned, but for Brymo, he remained unapologetic.

