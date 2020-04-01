A woman has shared a video showing what it’s like to get tested for coronavirus.

In the video, the woman is seen grimacing in pain as a medic inserted a long plastic stick with a small cotton bud on the end into her nose to take a nasal swab. The medic keeps pushing the stick in until it brushes the back of the patient’s upper throat and it seemed like an uncomfortable procedure as the patient’s face was contorted in pain.

She was made to breathe through her mouth for a while since she couldn’t breathe through her nose as the stick was left in there for some seconds.

After a while, the medic is seen pulling the stick out and this elicited a groan from the patient.

When asked how painful the test was, the patient @PanamaRedin said: “Unbelievable! You actually feel like they rip your membrane.”

Below is the video and Twitter reactions to it.

HOT NOW