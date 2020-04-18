Nigerian media personnel, Daddy Freeze has joined many Nigerians to react to the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who passed away some few hours ago.

Daddy Freeze, who sent his condolence prayed to God accept the soul of the late CoS as he disclosed three lessons learnt from his death.

The 3 lessons learnt from the death of Abba Kyari according to Daddy Freeze include,

1: Coronavirus is real.

2: A vaccine could have saved him, we need a vaccine badly, so life can return to normalcy.

3: The healthcare system in this country needs to be fixed ASAP. ~FRZ”

According to the report, Abba Kyari will be buried later today according Islam rites.

HOT NOW