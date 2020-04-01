Nigerian female Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade in a latest statement came down hard on the Lagos state government over the content and quality of relief materials distributed to people in the state.

Recall that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave out relief materials to the citizens of the state following lockdown order by the President.

However, Yemi Alade via series of tweets on her Twitter handle questioned the Lagos State government on why a family of six would be given 3 loaves of bread.

Yemi Alade wrote, “Relief Package 3 loaves of bread for 6 families. The government should make sure they can take their money to heaven, because this is so disappointing.”

