Following the arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, for organizing a birthday party for her husband despite the stay at home order given by the government due to the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country.

–The police arrested the celebrity on Sunday evening after a public outcry on social media calling for the prosecution of the superstar for breaching the law.

The police also said that the attendees of the party should show up at the police headquarters or they will declare them wanted. Some of the attendees are; Afeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley, Babatunde Gbadamosi among others.

However, Nigerians have reacted to the arrest of Funke Akindele. Many Nigerians said the police are bias and sentimental. They pointed out to the fact that the former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also celebrated his birthday at the residence last week and neither was he questioned nor arrested by the police. They concluded that the police is selective in the application of the law.

See reactions

HOT NOW