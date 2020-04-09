Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil have all the time to spend with each other this period and they are making good use of the isolation order to relax and bond the right way.

The songstress has recorded herself and her son Jamil performing Davido’s 1 Milli song.

Interestingly, Jamil who is not conversant with the lyrics of the song is seen shouting and trying to overshadow his mom.

According to Tiwa, Jamil always does that; bombing her videos and cracking her up.

Tiwa Savage has also noted that Davido’s 1 Milli song is one of her favourites.

‘We have some priceless moments, Jam Jam always in my videos cracking me up BTW Jamil says the price has gone up 🤣😜🙌🏽💃🏻😜🚀 #1milli one of my fav songs ATM‘

Watch the video below;