Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has sent most of her male fans on Instagram on a ‘thirst journey’ after she twerked up a storm to Naira Marley’s song during a live session.

Tiwa Savage definitely knows how to keep her fans entertained. In a video going viral online, the singer was spotted twerking for her fans, shortly after channeling her inner barbing skills in giving her son a superb cut haven stayed home unshaved for days.

In the video shared online, the All Over crooner was spotted dancing to a song by her colleague Naira Marley. Suddenly, she turned her back to her fans who were watching the live session and started twerking for them to the excitement of many.

